|
|
|
Walker Freda Ian, Anne and the family would like to thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind messages, cards, support and lovely tributes to Freda. Special thanks to all who cared for Freda at the Coach House, Sharow. To Revd Dr David Barker for his kind words and comforting service in celebration of Freda's life.
To all who contributed to the Thanksgiving Service to make it a fitting tribute to Freda.
Thanks also to the Nidderdale Way Café for the after service refreshments and to Martin of Lee and Holmes, Funeral Directors, for his professionalism and guidance throughout. The generous donations received in memory of Freda are shared between Dementia UK and St Chad's Church, Middlesmoor.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019