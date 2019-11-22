|
TIBBETTS Frank Jean wishes to convey sincere thanks to their friends, neighbours and relatives for such thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Frank, also those who attended the service and all who gave donations in his memory.
Special thanks to Rev'd Chris Butler for his comforting words.
Grateful thanks go to Dr Johnson and all at North House Surgery, the emergency services personnel, to doctors, nurses and staff on Oakdale Ward at Harrogate Hospital and on Trinity Ward at Ripon Hospital for their dedicated attention and kindness.
Lowley and Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 22, 2019