Memorial Gathering
Tuesday, Jul. 23, 2019
19:30
St Edward's Catholic Church
Clifford
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
14:00
St Edward's Catholic Church
Clifford
Shann Francis Barry Of Clifford, died on 11th July 2019 at his daughter's home in Harrogate, surrounded by his family,
aged 87 years.
Devoted husband of the late Flo,
much loved dad of Helen and
adored grampy of Tom,
Edward, Ellie and Issy and
father-in-law of Adrian.
Barry will be received into
St Edward's Catholic Church,
Clifford on Tuesday
23rd July at 7.30pm followed
by a Requiem Mass at 2.00pm
on Wednesday 24th July.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu will be shared
between Martin House Children's Hospice and Marie Curie, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Boston Spa,
01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019
