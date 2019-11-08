Home

F Lowley & Son Ltd
13 Low Skellgate
Ripon, North Yorkshire HG4 1BE
01765 602294
Richardson Frances Lloyd Bill with Jeremy, William and Rowena and all the family wish to convey sincere thanks to relatives and friends for such kind expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Frances, also those who attended at Ripon Cathedral and all who gave donations in her memory.
A special mention to
Canon Ailsa Newby and
Canon Richard Cooper for their
words of comfort.
Heartfelt thanks to all at
North House Surgery, Over the Rainbow and Elderflower Home Care and the manager and team at
The Moors Care Centre for their devoted attention and kindness.
Lowley & Son Ltd.,
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 8, 2019
