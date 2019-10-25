Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Richardson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Richardson

Notice Condolences

Frances Richardson Notice
Richardson Frances Lloyd October 14th 2019,
peacefully at The Moors Care Centre, aged 77 years,
Frances Lloyd Richardson of Littlethorpe near Ripon,
beloved and adored wife of Bill, much loved mother of Jeremy, William and Rowena,
mother-in-law of Manuela and Victoria, loving grandma of Olivia, George, Allgra and Clarisa,
a dear sister and sister-in-law.
Service at Ripon Cathedral on Tuesday October 29th at 2pm.
Interment will take place privately.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for the cathedral and
Alzheimer's Research.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.