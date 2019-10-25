|
|
|
Richardson Frances Lloyd October 14th 2019,
peacefully at The Moors Care Centre, aged 77 years,
Frances Lloyd Richardson of Littlethorpe near Ripon,
beloved and adored wife of Bill, much loved mother of Jeremy, William and Rowena,
mother-in-law of Manuela and Victoria, loving grandma of Olivia, George, Allgra and Clarisa,
a dear sister and sister-in-law.
Service at Ripon Cathedral on Tuesday October 29th at 2pm.
Interment will take place privately.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for the cathedral and
Alzheimer's Research.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019