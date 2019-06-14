Home

Ffoulkes-Jones Fran June 2nd 2019
peacefully at The Royal British Legion Lister House, Ripon,
aged 95 years.
Fran Ffoulkes-Jones of Harrogate, beloved wife of the late Joe, dearly loved mum of Eddie, mother-in-law of Sheila, much loved gran of Ben and Lorne, great-grandma of Ted.
Service at Lister House Chapel on Wednesday June 19th at 2.00pm.
Cremation Private.
No flowers by request, if desired, donations in memory for
The RAF Benevolent Fund,
Royal British Legion and
Lister House Amenity Fund.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 14, 2019
