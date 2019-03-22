Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
13:00
Stonefall Crematorium
Florence Richardson Notice
Richardson Florence Vera
(known as Pat) Sadly passed away at home
on Tuesday March 5th,
aged 88 years.

Dearly loved Mother of
Colin, Nanna of Farrah,
Great-Nanna of Oliver and Tilly.
A kind, funny and beautiful lady who will never be forgotten and forever in our hearts.

Funeral service to be held at 1.00pm on Tuesday 26th March
at Stonefall Crematorium.

Family flowers only please. Donations in Pat's memory may be given to Vision Support Harrogate, who Pat worked for as a volunteer. A collection box will be
provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
