KERSHAW Evelyn Died peacefully in her room at Hampden House after a short illness on Thursday 30th May 2019.
Beloved wife of the late Derrick,
loved and loving mother to
Ruth, Paul and Andrew and
grandmother to Lucy, Claire,
Patrick, Rebecca and Anna.
The funeral will take place at the
Baptist Church, Victoria Avenue,
Harrogate, HG1 5RD on Monday
24th June at 1.p.m. followed
by private cremation.
No flowers please.
Donations, if wished, to the
British Lung Foundation.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 14, 2019
