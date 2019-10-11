|
LONDON Euan James Fiona, Alex and Ellie and the family of the late Euan would like to sincerely thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for their kind expressions of sympathy, letters, cards of condolence and very generous donations for Euan's chosen charities received during their recent sad bereavement. Grateful thanks to all the staff at Saint Michael's Hospice and Leeds Road Practice, for their kind care and attention, also to Rev. Barbara Ryan for her comforting service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 11, 2019