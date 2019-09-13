|
|
|
Stubbs Eric
(MARTIN) Of Papyrus Villas,
passed away peacefully on
4th September 2019
aged 62 years.
Much loved husband of Jean, loving dad of Daniel, Lisa and Nick and a devoted grandad.
The funeral service will take place at York Crematorium on Tuesday 17th September at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
St Gemma's Hospice, a plate will be provided at the service.
All enquiries please to
F.E.Jackson, funeral directors,
Tadcaster,
01937 832163.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019