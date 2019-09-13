Home

Eric Stubbs

Eric Stubbs Notice
Stubbs Eric
(MARTIN) Of Papyrus Villas,
passed away peacefully on
4th September 2019
aged 62 years.

Much loved husband of Jean, loving dad of Daniel, Lisa and Nick and a devoted grandad.

The funeral service will take place at York Crematorium on Tuesday 17th September at 11.00am.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
St Gemma's Hospice, a plate will be provided at the service.

All enquiries please to
F.E.Jackson, funeral directors,
Tadcaster,
01937 832163.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
