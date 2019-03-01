|
PHIPPS Eric John Valerie, Kevin, Sally and all the family wish to thank everyone from the bottom of their hearts for all the many kind messages, cards and donations to the Adult Cystic Fibrosis charity at Leeds and support received during
this very sad time.
Special thanks to Rev. Matthew Evans for his comforting service at Christ Church, Dr. Carol Wright
at Spa Surgery, staff at St James Hospital and Marie Curie Nurses
at Harrogate and Leeds
for their kindness.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 1, 2019
