GLEW Eric Charles Died peacefully at home on
July 3rd 2019 with his
family around him.
A much loved husband of Patricia Rosealine Glew, much loved dad
of Kelly, Leeanne, Nigel, Eric and loving grandad of Deacon.
Will always be in our thoughts.
Funeral service to take place
at Stonefall Crematorium on
Tuesday July 16th at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please,
donations if desired to
The Sir Robert Ogden
Macmillan Centre, Harrogate.
Further details to McBride
and Sons, 01423 528500.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019