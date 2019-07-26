Home

Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, Jul. 31, 2019
14:00
Pateley Bridge Methodist Church
Emily Hollins
Hollins Emily Of Pateley Bridge peacefully at
The Moors Care Home on
July 13th aged 93 years,
Emily, dearly loved wife of the late Ernest, a greatly missed mother, grandmother and
great grandmother.

Private Cremation followed by
a celebration of Emily's life at Pateley Bridge Methodist Church Wednesday 31 st July at 2pm.

Family flowers only please,
but donations in memory of Emily will be received at the service for Pateley Bridge Methodist Church and Macmillan Cancer Support
or can be forwarded with
all enquiries to

Lee & Holmes, Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 26, 2019
