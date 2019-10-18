|
Setterstrom Elsie
(née Bradley) Peacefully in St. James Hospital on 3rd October, aged 98 years.
Loving wife of the late Frank.
Will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
Funeral service will take place at Guiseley Methodist Church on Tuesday 29th October at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Elsie may be made to Dementia UK and Guiseley Methodist Church,
a box for which will be available
at the service.
Any enquiries to Denison's
Funeral Service, Guiseley.
Tel: 01943 872619
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 18, 2019