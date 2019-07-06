|
|
|
CLARKSON
Elsie
Len and family thank relatives, friends and neighbours for their cards, letters and messages of sympathy on the loss of Elsie.
They also give thanks for the following:
To the Nurses at Harrogate District Hospital (Byland Ward) and the care and
comfort at Trinity Ward, Ripon Hospital. Rev.Canon Denys de la Hoyde,
supported by Readers. Marilyn and
Barbara, for a very comforting service.
Also to all who attended
St. Mary's Church, Goldsborough
and all who gave donations to it.
Finally thanks to Goldsborough Hall for the refreshments and Mr. Leachman for the excellent funeral arrangements.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 6, 2019