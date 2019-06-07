Home

CLARKSON Elsie May 26th peacefully in hospital aged 89 years of Goldsborough, Elsie beloved wife of Len,
dear mother of Peter and Anne, and much loved mother-in-law of Liz and Jane, and sister-in-law
of Barbara.
Funeral service will be held at
St Mary's Church Goldsborough
on Tuesday 2nd July at 12noon followed by interment at Goldsborough Cemetery.
Family flowers only please, donation in memory may be given to Church funds for which a plate will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 7, 2019
