FAWCETT Elaine Valerie Former Stoma Care Nurse at Harrogate Hospital.
July 27th, peacefully in Saint Michael's Hospice, aged 58 years.
Dearly beloved wife of John, much loved mum of Richard, step mum to Robert and Ellie.
Service at Harrogate Crematorium on Thursday August 8th at 1pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired for
Sir Robert Ogden
Macmillan Centre and
Saint Michael's Hospice.
No black, bright attire at
Elaine's request.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019