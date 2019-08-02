|
|
|
Phillips Edna M
(Formerly Wilson) The family of Edna
wish to announce that she passed away peacefully in
Belmont House Care Home
on 24th July, aged 94.
A fabulous mum, mum in law, gran, great gran and great great gran.
The funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium on Thursday 8th August at 12.20pm and afterwards at the
Travellers Rest Pub.
No flowers by request.
Donations in Edna's memory
may be given to
Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
A plate will be provided
at the service.
Any enquiries to
Hubert Swainson
Funeral Service Ltd
Tel: 01423 504571
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 2, 2019