Ellis Edith May
(nee Parnaby) Passed away peacefully with her family beside her on
September 7th, 2019.
A much loved wife, mother and adored Nana Precious.
The funeral service will take place at Harrogate Stonefall Crematorium on Thursday
19th September at 10.20 a.m.
Family flowers only please.
A collection for Harrogate Macmillan Centre and Palliative Care will be available at the service. Dress code colourful as Nan always liked to be bright and colourful and liked to dress in style.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
