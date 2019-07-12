|
Ware Dorothy
(nee Birdsall) Of Bramham, passed away peacefully in Harrogate Hospital on 6th July 2019 aged 84 years.
Loving wife of the late Clack Ware and a beloved mum, grandma and great-grandma.
The funeral service will take place at All Saints' Church, Bramham on Friday 19th July at 2.30pm followed by private cremation.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
Arthritis Research UK.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019