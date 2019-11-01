Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Hattersley
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Hattersley

Notice Condolences

Dorothy Hattersley Notice
Hattersley Dorothy
(Nee Waddington) 14 August 1923-
15 October 2019
Announcing the passing of Dorothy Hattersley (Nee Waddington), Mum, Sister, Aunt, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Passed away peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital
on 15 October 2019,
after a long illness.
Blessedly now at peace.
Funeral to take place on
15 November 2019 at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate, at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Refreshments after the funeral
to be held at Knaresborough Conservative Club.
Any enquiries to
Whiteley & Leachman Funeral Directors Tel: 01423 863263
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -