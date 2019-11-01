|
|
|
Hattersley Dorothy
(Nee Waddington) 14 August 1923-
15 October 2019
Announcing the passing of Dorothy Hattersley (Nee Waddington), Mum, Sister, Aunt, Grandma and Great Grandma.
Passed away peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital
on 15 October 2019,
after a long illness.
Blessedly now at peace.
Funeral to take place on
15 November 2019 at
Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate, at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please.
Refreshments after the funeral
to be held at Knaresborough Conservative Club.
Any enquiries to
Whiteley & Leachman Funeral Directors Tel: 01423 863263
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019