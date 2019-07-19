Home

Alderson & Horan Funeral Services Ltd (Burnley)
128 Rossendale Road
Burnley, Lancashire BB11 5DH
01282 427483
Committal
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:30
Burnley Crematorium
Memorial service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:30
Padiham Road Methodist Church
Gilbertson (nee Hill)
Dorothy Passed away peacefully in Ashmeade Care Home, Burnley on 15th July, 2019, and formerly of Harrogate, Yorkshire, aged 94 years, the dearly beloved wife of the late Harold, dear companion of Frank Greenhalgh, very precious mum of Kate and her husband Chris, cherished granny of Tom and Mel, dearest sister of the late Marjorie, also a very dear auntie and lovely friend who will be sadly missed. At rest in the Alderson and Horan Funeral Home. A service of committal for Dorothy will be held at Burnley Crematorium on Monday, 29th July at 10-40 a.m. followed by a memorial service at Padiham Road Methodist Church, 11-30 a.m. Family flowers only or donations if so desired to the Royal Blind Society, c/o and all inquiries to Alderson and Horan Funeral Services, 128 Rossendale Road, Burnley, BB11 5DH. Tel. 01282 427483 or 457452.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019
