BIBBY Mrs Dorothea Enid
(Known as Enid) Died on Friday 28th June 2019 at Vida Grange in Pannal, Harrogate.
Enid was born on 1 March 1925
in Liverpool to Doris and Henry Serjent. Enid married George Bibby in August 1955.
Enid and George were well travelled spending periods in Turkey and Spain with work before moving to Harrogate in 1995.
Enid worked as a hospital laboratory technician at the
Royal Liverpool Children's Hospital, where she worked until her retirement. Enid loved socialising with friends and enjoyed ballet,
the opera and, in more recent years, reminiscing about the
times she spent with her husband George particularly during
his service in the forces.
Service at St. Wilfrid's Church, Harrogate on
Tuesday 16th July 2019 at 2pm.
Enquiries to
W Bowers Services
to the Bereaved
01423 770 258
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019