Shepherd Doris Lizbeth, Robert, David, Norman and all the family wish to express their sincere thanks to all friends, neighbours and relatives for the kind expressions of sympathy and support following the sad loss of dear mother, grandma and
great grandma.
Special thanks to Neil Spedding for his memories of Doris and the Rev'd Darryl Hall for his comforting service and to everyone who attended and gave donations to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance
and St Cuthbert's Church in memory of Doris.
Sincere thanks also to
Martin Holmes of Lee and Holmes for his compassion, advice
and assistance.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
