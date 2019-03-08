|
|
|
Shepherd Doris Peacefully at home, of Fellbeck with her family on 26th February aged 95 years, Doris, dearest wife of the late Alan, much loved mother of Lizbeth, Robert,
David and Norman, very dear
mother in law, grandma
and great grandma.
Service at St Cuthbert's Church, Pateley Bridge 1pm,
Tuesday 19th March,
followed by private cremation.
No flowers please.
Donations in memory of Doris
may be given to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance and St. Cuthbert's Church, for which a plate will be provided at the service, or can be forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes,
Funeral Directors.
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 8, 2019
