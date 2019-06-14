|
|
|
Husband Doris The family of Mrs Husband wish to convey sincere thanks to relatives and friends for such thoughtful expressions of condolence received during their sad bereavement, also those who attended the service and all who gave donations in her memory.
Thanks too, to Revd Wood
for her words of comfort.
Special thanks go to all at Park Street Surgery and the manager and team at Borrage House for their kindness and attention.
Lowley and Son Ltd
Funeral Director, Ripon.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 14, 2019
