Gay Doreen Of Wetherby,
sadly passed away
on 14th July 2019
aged 88 years.
Loving wife of the late Eric Gay, much loved mum of Angela,
nan of Marc and great-grandma
of Alexis.
The funeral service will take place at Harrogate Crematorium on Wednesday 31 st July at 12.20pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu for
The British Heart Foundation,
a plate will be provided at the service. All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons, funeral directors, Boston Spa, 01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 26, 2019