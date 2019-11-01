Home

Rider Donald Peacefully at Raigmore Hospital on Sunday 27th October 2019, after a difficult 4 years following a major injury, Donald Ainsley Rider, aged 81 years, Westhill, Inverness and formerly of Harrogate, North Yorkshire, retired Architect. Dearly loved husband of Lesley, much loved dad of Mark and Tracey and devoted grandad of Olivia and Harry.
Funeral service on Monday 4th November at 11.00 a.m in the Funeral Home of William T Fraser and Son, Culduthel Road, Inverness. Family flowers only please. Donations for a family chosen charity may be given at the service or forwarded to the Funeral Directors.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 1, 2019
