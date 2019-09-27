Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Mackey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Mackey

Notice Condolences

Donald Mackey Notice
MACKAY Donald
(Eric) 21st September 2019
of Birstwith formerly Peru aged 91 years.
Surgeon Captain retired
in The Royal Navy.
Much loved husband
of Mary for 65 years,
a dear Father, Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.

Thanksgiving Service to take
place at Saint Paul's United Reformed Church, Harrogate
on Monday 7th October at 1pm. Wear something bright,
no flowers please donations
in lieu of flowers may be received for King George's Fund for Seafarers and The RNLI.

Enquiries to W Bowers 01423770258
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.