|
|
|
MACKAY Donald
(Eric) 21st September 2019
of Birstwith formerly Peru aged 91 years.
Surgeon Captain retired
in The Royal Navy.
Much loved husband
of Mary for 65 years,
a dear Father, Grandfather
and Great Grandfather.
Thanksgiving Service to take
place at Saint Paul's United Reformed Church, Harrogate
on Monday 7th October at 1pm. Wear something bright,
no flowers please donations
in lieu of flowers may be received for King George's Fund for Seafarers and The RNLI.
Enquiries to W Bowers 01423770258
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019