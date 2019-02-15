Home

Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
13:45
Stonefall Crematorium
Desmond Mattison Notice
MATTISON Desmond Peacefully at Southlands Care Home on 6th February 2019. Beloved husband of Sieglinde. Will be greatly missed by the Friesleben family, Anthony Saragueta, the Hirlam Family, the Dratz family and Bernd Rackelmann. Funeral service at Stonefall Crematorium on Tuesday 19th February at 1.40pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in memory of Desmond may be made to Vision Support Harrogate and District.
Will never be forgotten.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
