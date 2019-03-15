|
DERRICK JOSEPH BUCKLE Precious memories of a dearly loved dad who fell asleep March 19, 2011.
The day God called
you home dear Dad,
Our hearts were torn in two,
One side filled with heartache,
The other died with you.
Never a day do we forget you,
In our hearts you are always near,
God alone knows how much
we miss you,
As we end another year.
Our hearts still ache with sadness,
Our secret tears still flow,
For what it meant to lose you,
No-one will ever know.
Love and miss you always
Your everloving daughter
Valerie and David.
xxx
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 15, 2019
