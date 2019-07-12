|
|
|
CHING Reverend Derek Passed away suddenly on 28th June 2019, aged 82.
Born in Dursley, lived in Warwickshire, retired to Ripon and more recently to Harbury.
Beloved husband of Katherine, much loved Dad of Helen and Jacqui, treasured "Gramps" to James, Thomas, Lily and Rose.
A service to celebrate his life will be held at All Saints' Church, Harbury, CV33 9EY at 2pm
on Tuesday 16th July.
Family flowers only please, donations to the British Heart Foundation and to All Saints' Church, Harbury.
All enquiries to W G Rathbone Funeral Directors Leamington Spa (01926) 425331.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 12, 2019