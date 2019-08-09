Home

W. Bowers Funeral Directors (Harrogate)
3 Sykes Grove
Harrogate, West Yorkshire HG1 2DB
01423
Service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
12:00
Christ Church on the Stray
Harrogate
Derek Chapman Notice
CHAPMAN Derek 26th July 2019.
Derek, beloved husband
of Rosemary for 60 years,
supportive and loving father and
grandfather of children Jonathan,
Helen and Anne and grandchildren
Josh, Tim, Chris and Hannah.
Thanksgiving service for his life
on Friday 16th August at 12 noon
at Christ Church on the Stray,
Harrogate.
Bright attire requested.
No flowers please, but donations
in memory of Derek welcome for
Martin House Hospice and Holy
Rood House, Centre for Health
and Pastoral Care.
Enquiries to Bowers Funeral Directors, Tel: 01423 770258
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019
