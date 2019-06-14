|
BUSHBY Derek George Passed away peacefully on
3rd June 2019,
in Southlands Nursing Home,
aged 80 years.
Much loved husband of Brenda, devoted father of
Sharon and Catherine
and loving grandad to
Colm and Lorcan.
The funeral service will take place at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate
on Friday 14th June at 1:00pm.
Family flowers only please.
If desired, donations to
Cancer Research U.K. may be given at the service.
Enquiries to
G.E. Hartley & Son, Wetherby.
Tel. 01937 588888.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 14, 2019
