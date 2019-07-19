|
|
|
Johnson Dennis Eden Of Thorp Arch Grange,
passed away peacefully at home
on 10th July 2019
aged 88 years.
Loving husband of Joan,
much loved dad of
Philip and Elizabeth and
grandpa of Adam.
The funeral service will take place
at All Saints' Church, Thorp Arch
on Thursday 25th July at
11.00am followed
by private cremation.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu for
Cancer Research UK,
a plate will be provided
at the service.
All enquiries please to
J. Wilson & Sons,
Funeral Directors, Boston Spa,
01937 842574.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on July 19, 2019