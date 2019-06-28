|
|
|
DELIA WILSON "Dee Dee" 29th June 2014
A thousand times we needed you,
A thousand times we cried,
If love alone could have saved you,
you never would have died
A heart of gold stopped beating,
two twinkling eyes closed to rest
God broke our hearts to prove
He only took the best,
Never a day goes by that
you're not within our hearts.
Loved and missed always,
Rob, Michael, Suzanne, John,
Alex, Luke, Bryony,
Frances, Libby, Hannah,
Daniel, James, Oscar & Aria XXX
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 28, 2019