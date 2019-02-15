Home

Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:45
Harrogate Crematorium
ALBAYA de GAGO
Peter February 8th 2019,
peacefully at Thistle Hill Care Home, aged 89 years,
Peter Albaya de Gago, of Ripon, beloved husband of the late Kathleen, dearly loved father,
father-in-law and granddad,
a dear brother and uncle.
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Tuesday February 19th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for Dementia UK and
The British Lung Foundation.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Feb. 15, 2019
