JOHNS Professor David John CBE On 18th September
in Harrogate, aged 88.
Loving husband of Sheila,
father of Sue,
father-in-law of Andrew, grandfather of Adam and Holly,
and great-grandfather
of Lois and Teddy.
Aeronautical engineer,
academic, and educator.
Vice Chancellor of the
University of Bradford 1989-98.
Foundation Director of
City Polytechnic
(now City University)
of Hong Kong 1983-89,
leading the establishment
of a brand new institution of
higher education.
We are immensely proud
of his achievements
and will miss him dearly.
Funeral at St. Mark's Church, Leeds Road, Harrogate HG2 8AY on Thursday 10th October
at 3.00.p.m.
Private family burial
in Bath during the following week. No flowers please,
donations to Prostate Cancer UK. Enquiries to Hubert Swainson
Funeral Services 01423 504571 or [email protected]
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019