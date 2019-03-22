|
|
|
CLAYTON David Of Knaresborough and
formerly Boroughbridge.
Sadly passed away on 17th March 2019, aged 77 years.
Loving husband of Brenda, dearly loved father of Martin and Diane, dear father-in-law of Claire and Thomas, and a wonderful granddad to James, Emma, Verity, Joseph and Felix.
David will be greatly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Funeral service at St John's Parish Church, Knaresborough, on Monday 1st April at 11:30 am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in memory of David may be made for the British Heart Foundation at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 22, 2019
Read More