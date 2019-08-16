Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Resources
More Obituaries for David Beecroft
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Beecroft

Notice

David Beecroft Notice
Beecroft David Margaret, Elizabeth and all the family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received. Special thanks to the
Revd. Mike Poole for his uplifting service, and to everyone who contributed to the service on the day to make it a fitting tribute to David and to all who attended and gave donations to St Chad's Church, Horticap and Dementia Forward in memory of David.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.