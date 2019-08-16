|
Beecroft David Margaret, Elizabeth and all the family wish to express their sincere thanks to all relatives, friends, and neighbours for the many kind expressions of sympathy and support received. Special thanks to the
Revd. Mike Poole for his uplifting service, and to everyone who contributed to the service on the day to make it a fitting tribute to David and to all who attended and gave donations to St Chad's Church, Horticap and Dementia Forward in memory of David.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 16, 2019