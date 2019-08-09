Home

Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
14:00
St Chad's Church
Middlesmoor
David Beecroft Notice
Beecroft David On 30th July peacefully in hospital,
aged 76 years,
David, of Pateley Bridge,
a dear brother, uncle
and friend to many.
A Service of Thanksgiving
will be held at St Chad's Church,
Middlesmoor at 2pm Monday
12th August followed by
interment in the churchyard.

Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of David
will be received at the service for
St Chad's Church, Horticap
and Dementia Forward or can be
forwarded with all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes,
Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019
