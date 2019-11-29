|
BARNES David William
Of Knaresborough November 19th, passed away peacefully in his sleep,
aged 83 years.
David was father of 3 sons: the late Ian, Simon, Richard, their mother Margaret, grandchildren Jennifer and Matthew, and his brothers Geoffrey and Martin.
Funeral service will be held at Stonefall Crematorium, Harrogate on Friday 6th December
at 1-40pm.
No flowers and no black ties please at David's request, donations in memory may be given to
The Yorkshire Air Ambulance or The Macmillan Palliative Care Nurses, for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019