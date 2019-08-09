Home

Monday, Aug. 19, 2019
14:00
Trinity Methodist Church
Harrogate
MORGAN Cyril July 28th 2019,
suddenly in hospital,
aged 85 years, Cyril Morgan
of Harrogate, beloved husband
of the late Jean, much loved
dad of Helen and Neil,
father-in-law of Fred and
Jane, dearly loved grandpa of Thomas, James, Joseph and Samuel, great-grandpa of
Harry and Charlie.
Service at Trinity Methodist Church, Harrogate on Monday August 19th at 2.00pm.
Cremation Private.
Family flowers only please, if desired, donations in memory for Yorkshire Cancer Research.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Aug. 9, 2019
