Harrison Colin William October 12th 2019,
in hospital, aged 78 years,
Colin William Harrison
of Ripon, devoted husband of the late Hazel, proud father of
Andrew, Karen, Gail and Paul, loving granddad of Olivia, Alicia, Simon, Emily, Leigh, Ellie, Kitty, Charlie, Phoebe and Bronté,
doting great-granddad of
Scarlett, Charlie, Ruby and Ralph.
He will be sadly missed by all.
Service at St John's Church, Ripon on Friday November 8th at 1.45pm.
Cremation Private.
No flowers please, if desired, donations in memory for
The Macmillan Fund and
British Heart Foundation.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 25, 2019
