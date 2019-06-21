Home

Clifford Taylor

Notice

Clifford Taylor Notice
Taylor Clifford Barbara and all the family wish to thank all relatives, friends and neighbours for the kindness and love shown to them at this sad time, also for the cards and messages of condolence. Special thanks to Dr Matt at Spa Surgery, Ripon, Sally Margerison the heart specialist nurse and to everyone involved with Clifford's Care, thanks also to Liz Jarvis for her uplifting and comforting service and to all who attended the service and gave donations to Arthritis Research UK and The Yorkshire Air Ambulance in memory of Clifford, also to Lee & Holmes for their very efficient funeral arrangements and care.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 21, 2019
