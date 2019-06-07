|
|
|
Taylor Clifford May 30th peacefully
at home of Winksley,
aged 83 years, Clifford,
beloved husband of Barbara,
much loved dad of
Richard, Jane and Helen.
A greatly missed father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
Service at St Cuthbert and
St Oswald Church, Winksley,
12 noon Monday 17 th June
followed by interment
in the churchyard.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Clifford
will be received at the service
for Arthritis Research UK and
the Yorkshire Air Ambulance or
can be forwarded with
all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes,
Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 7, 2019
Read More