Lee & Holmes
12 Panorama Close
Harrogate, North Yorkshire HG3 5NY
01423 712062
Service
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00
St Cuthbert and St Oswald Church
Winksley
View Map
Clifford Taylor Notice
Taylor Clifford May 30th peacefully
at home of Winksley,
aged 83 years, Clifford,
beloved husband of Barbara,
much loved dad of
Richard, Jane and Helen.
A greatly missed father in law,
grandad and great grandad.
Service at St Cuthbert and
St Oswald Church, Winksley,
12 noon Monday 17 th June
followed by interment
in the churchyard.

Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Clifford
will be received at the service
for Arthritis Research UK and
the Yorkshire Air Ambulance or
can be forwarded with
all enquiries to
Lee & Holmes,
Funeral Directors
Tel. 01423 712062
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on June 7, 2019
