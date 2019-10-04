Home

(Chris) September 24th 2019,
peacefully in hospital,
aged 78 years,
Christopher (Chris) Broadley
of Kirkby Malzeard near Ripon
(formerly of Azerley),
beloved husband and
best friend of Ruth,
much loved father of Michael, father-in-law of Viv, dearly loved granddad of James, Alex and Helena and father of Pamela.
Service at St Andrew's Church, Kirkby Malzeard on
Thursday October 10th at
11.30am followed by interment.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in
memory for the church
and The I.T.Unit
at Harrogate Hospital.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Oct. 4, 2019
