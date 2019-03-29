|
|
|
CALVERT Christine March 7th peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital aged 83 years of Knaresborough, Christine beloved wife of the late Keith Calvert,
a dear mother, sister,
and friend to all.
Funeral service will be held at Gracious Street Methodist Church Knaresborough on Thursday
4th April at 11-45am, followed by private cremation, bright clothes please by request.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance
for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More