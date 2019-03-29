Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Christine Calvert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Calvert

Notice Condolences

Christine Calvert Notice
CALVERT Christine March 7th peacefully in Harrogate District Hospital aged 83 years of Knaresborough, Christine beloved wife of the late Keith Calvert,
a dear mother, sister,
and friend to all.
Funeral service will be held at Gracious Street Methodist Church Knaresborough on Thursday
4th April at 11-45am, followed by private cremation, bright clothes please by request.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory may be given to The Yorkshire Air Ambulance
for which a collection box will be provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Mar. 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.