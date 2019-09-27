Home

Cecil Bell

Cecil Bell Notice
Bell Cecil Linda, Sandra and Mandy with all the family wish to convey sincere thanks to relatives and friends for such thoughtful expressions of condolence received on the sad loss of Dad, also those who paid tribute by attending the service and all who gave donations in his memory. A special mention to Stephen Boyden for his words of comfort. Grateful thanks go to all at North House Surgery and the District Nurses Team for their dedicated attention.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 27, 2019
