BELL Cecil September 10th 2019,
peacefully at home,
aged 90 years, Cecil Bell, of Ripon,
beloved husband of the late Joyce, much loved dad of Linda, Sandra and Mandy, father-in-law of Brian and Paul, loving granddad of Paul, Andrew, Mark, Sally and Christopher, great-granddad
of Rowan, Thea, Macauley,
Dillon and Emerald
Service and cremation at Harrogate Crematorium on Thursday September 19th
at 9.40am.
Family flowers only please,
if desired, donations in memory
for Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
Plate provided at the service.
Published in Harrogate Advertiser on Sept. 13, 2019
